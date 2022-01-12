Grambling State Tigerettes Dance Company will no longer able to perform at Basketball games during 2021-22 season

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

According to the Grambling State Tigerettes dance team they will no longer be able to perform at any future basketball games in the 2021-22 season and will now have the Orchesis dance company in place to perform at all basketball games.

The Tigerettes dance company says “it was unfair for athletics’ director Trayvon Scott and President Rick Gallot to make a decision to take away something they have built into a full brand and company since 2017”. They explain how the student’s of the dance team don’t receive any funding or scholarships from the university and they’ve invested their own money to provide the resources in uniforms and other necessities in order to show up and perform.

A statement from the office of administration at Grambling State University explaining “They’re aren’t being replaced. Orchesis is the primary spirit group that performs at basketball games during the spring semester. The Athletics Director provides an opportunity for the Tigerettes to perform at other sporting and student events and office of student affairs”.

President of the Tigerettes Breyonna Jackson says “ As a president I am overwhelm with the emotions from all the girls. Overall we feel hurt like anything I can say is hurt and that’s the main emotion I get from all my girls. My passion is to dance for me is stripping away something I love to do and it’s really hurtful”.

Advisor and Founder of the company Lallie Black says “We go through a lot of stuff just like you guy’s but these are students’ who pay 8 thousand dollars a semester and that’s going towards Grambling State and you’re telling us we can’t perform at a school that student’s are suppose to make the decision not the faculty, so what the problem”.

The Tigerettes’ dance team are currently holding there practices at Paradigm dance studio as they’re aren’t allowed to continue practices on the campus of Grambling State University.

The Tigerettes’ have been given the opportunity to continue to perform at Volleyball games and will showcase other events thorough the city of Grambling and northeast Louisiana

This is a developing story and will continue to bring an update on (KTVE/KARD)