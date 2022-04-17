GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State softball and Alcorn State suspended its (SWAC) three-game series on Saturday due to scheduled inclement weather.

The two teams opened the series on Friday afternoon, but rain forced the postponement of the doubleheader.



Grambling State head coach Nakeya hall announced the series has been postponed.

The two teams are looking for a scheduled date to makeup the three-game series.



Grambling State returns to action on Tuesday against northwestern state. First pitch is set for 3 p.M. From the G-S-U softball complex.