Grambling State requesting $18M to build a fence to secure campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University has submitted a request for approval to amend its Five-Year Capital Outlay submission of August 2021, by adding a project, Campus Access Control, Planning and Construction.

Currently, GSU is an open campus and is located in the heart of the Town of Grambling, Louisiana. The formal request sites that a perimeter structure will provide better control of traffic to the campus.

Below is a photo of the university’s written request to a build a structure to further secure the campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories