Grambling State requesting $18M to build a fence to secure campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University has submitted a request for approval to amend its Five-Year Capital Outlay submission of August 2021, by adding a project, Campus Access Control, Planning and Construction.

Currently, GSU is an open campus and is located in the heart of the Town of Grambling, Louisiana. The formal request sites that a perimeter structure will provide better control of traffic to the campus.

Below is a photo of the university’s written request to a build a structure to further secure the campus.