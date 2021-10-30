Grambling State, LA Tech and ULM on the road this College Gameday Saturday

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Grambling state didn’t come close to spoiling Florida A&M’s homecoming on Saturday.

Grambling state fell behind early and could not recover as Florida A&M celebrated homecoming and senior day with a 26-3 victory over the tigers on Saturday at Bragg memorial stadium

After a grambling state punt, famu, the rattlers marched 90 yards in 16 plays as mckay tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone to jeremaine hawkins to extend the advantage to 14-0 with 14:55 left in the second quarter.

Grambling state cut the deficit to 21-3 after a 35-yard field goal by garrett urban with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.

The rattlers added a safety when tigers quarterback elijah walker was sacked in the endzone by savion williams with 1:40 left in the third.

Florida a&m got a 44-yard field goal by jose romo-martinez with 10:55 remaining to extend the advantage to 26-3.

Grambling state continues its road swing on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the tigers visit Arkansas-pine bluff at Simmons bank field.

The Louisiana Tech bulldogs football team faced the old dominion monarchs for a conference USA contest on Saturday

Old dominion (2-6, 1-3 c-usa) Proceeded to go on a 20-play, 58-yard drive (converted four third downs and one fourth down play) That ate up 10 minutes of clock and resulted in a game-tying field goal by nick rice.

A 10-yard completion by hayden wolff and three straight carries by blake watson got the ball to the la tech 29-yard line with two seconds to go. Rice followed by making a 46-yarder to hand the bulldogs their fourth loss of the season on the last play of the game.

Austin Kendall finished 22-of-36 for 253 yards with his main target being Smoke Harris who had a team-high seven catches for 63 yards. Marcus Williams, Jr. Added 42 yards on the ground with one score.

Coming off of yet another impressive performance against South Alabama last week, ULM football is set for a big challenge Saturday as it travels to Boone, North Carolina, to take on Appalachian State.

The Warhawks looked a shell of themselves, however, as they were beaten in all phases during their 59-28 loss to the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina.

ULM was unable to get anything going on either side of the ball as App State had its way from kickoff. The Mountaineers jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in front of a packed homecoming crowd at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

App State headed into halftime with over 350 yards of total offense and a 49-7 lead.

App State totaled 364 yards in 54 first half plays. In contrast, the Warhawks ran 28 plays for 88 total yards. On the last play before the break, senior defensive back Steven Jones Jr. picked off a ULM screen pass in stride, sprinting 14 yards into the end zone.