Grambling State has partnered with Magic Johnson’s new dining program SodexoMAGIC

GRAMBLING, La (7/15/19) – Grambling State University is teaming up with a new dining service best known for its chairman, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

SodexoMAGIC will bring 24-hour dining options and more major food chains to the campus. some of those restaurants include chick-fill-a, panda express, Starbucks.

School officials got input from students and staff before choosing SodexoMAGIC.

The company services clients like delta airlines and Walt Disney. students say it’s a change that will enhance their overall college experience.

“Its the overall HBCU experience it has to run hand and hand with each other and I think with Magic Johnson being an athlete himself and coming back and doing this for our university is really I think it’s going to be really really great,” Lanita Hughes, Graduate Student at GSU.

the McCall dining hall and the student union will undergo upgrades. They’re expected to cost 6.7 million dollars.

Renovations at the dining hall already underway. They’re expected to be completed by August 31st of 2020.