Grambling State falls to Alcorn State 24-20 on the road for a conference play

Grambling state are on the road this week as they took on alcorn state from jack spinks stadium in lorman mississippi

Coach fobbs and company trying to make it two straight conference wins

But coming into a hostile environment…Alcorn state homecoming

And its the braves dominating early…Felix harper taking it to the endzone himself…14-3

Getting it done on defense too…Big sack on noah bodden…Braves up 21-6 at half

But don’t count out those tigers…Comeback alert

Bodden connects with darrell clark…24-13

Grambling decides to put aldon clark in and he gets the job done….greg white touchdown makes it 24-20 and we have a

Ballgamer but this isn’t going to help…Bodden’s pass intercepted by juwan taylor with two minutes left on the

Clock..seals the deal for alcorn state as the braves take it 24-20.