GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State baseball had another big day on the mound Sunday afternoon.

The tigers got out to a 12-0 lead in the first two innings and continued to rack up more runs on the mound taking the series finale 26-3 victory over Alcorn State to wrap the three-game weekend Southwestern Athletic Conference play inside Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

The tigers plated three-run homer by Leandre Turner in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 26-0

Alcorn state picked up three runs in the sixth.

Grambling State outscored Alcorn State, 67 to 6, in the three games over the weekend and 124 to 21 in six conference games this season.

With Sunday’s win, Grambling State remains in a tie in the SWAC West Division standings with Prairie View A&M.

Also the panthers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their weekend series, 20 to10, on Sunday.