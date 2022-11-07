GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University football team won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 with a 36-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

GSU’s running back Maurice Washington rushed for 201 yards on just 10 carries and two touchdowns. Marking one of his biggest games of the year, Washington was relatively productive for the FCS-level school.

GSU’s quarterback Julian Calvez went 7 for 17, 82 Yards, and one rush touchdown. Tigers’ running back Dedrick Talbert had 6 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Grambling’s defense turned it up stopping UAPB four times on fourth down. UAPB was zero for two on red zone score opportunities in the first half.

The Golden Lions were 1-for-3 in red-zone chances. UAPB also went 1-for-6 in fourth-down conversions.

GSU’s Joshua Reed on the defense had 14 total tackles, eight solo stops, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Lewis Matthews also recorded 10 tackles, along with six solo stops and one sack.

Up next, Grambling State will travel down to Houston as the Tigers visit Texas Southern. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. inside PNC Stadium and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.