WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Grambling state coming off Friday’s 3-2 lost to the jags and tigers looking to bounce back in game two.



Top of the second, David Valoy Jr hit’s a ground ball to second base that looked to be a routine out but Sothern’s first baseball with the butter fingers on the catch bounces off the glove allowing Julian Murphy to score and puts Grambling on the boards 1-0.



Later in the 5th Grambling state up 4-2 — Hatton drove in two more runs a stand up triple to left centerfield murphy scored Hatton from third on a grounder to first base extending the tigers lead 7-2.



Then 8th inning — Cameron Bufford flied put to centerfield — but a throwing error by Southern allowed Grambling two runs to cross home plate.

Southern with final chance in the 9th to make a magical comeback but only one more run in the 9th and Grambling shuts out southern for a 11-5 victory.

Photo by @GramSt_Bsb

Also Grambling State came into Saturday’s game wearing the special negro league uniforms paying their homage of the past — the negro league which consisted of 20 teams and had much success in the 1920’s which the honorable Jackie Robinson who also played in the league as well.

Grambling State baseball returns back on the mound Sunday March 27th first pitch set for 1pm. at Lee-Hines Stadium.