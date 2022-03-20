GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Grambling state baseball spent Sunday afternoon tried to sweep a 3 game series with the Prairie View panthers inside Wilbert Ellis field

Aries gardner gave grambling state an early 1-0 lead on an rbi single in the fourth inning.

Blake redman of Prairie View hits a short Corbin Peters rushes in picks up and throws straight to third and gets Prairie View out as the panthers had 2 left on 1st and 2nd base.

Bases load Prairie View were at bat Peters throws one straight through passes the catcher and Prairie View takes advantage and runs in for a score.

Panthers up at bat — Kellen Rogers hits one down the middle of right field sets up two panthers to get in for a two run score

Panthers got up 6-1

Bottom of the 7th, Grambling at bat — Lamarcus Jones attempted to spark a late rally with a lead off home run to left field.

Prairie View kepted the momentum as Alex Martinez hits and goes long for the home run to help Prairie View prevents Grambling State from getting the 3 game sweep as they finish 8-3 the final.

Grambling state travels to Natchitoches, La. For a midweek contest versus northwestern state on Tuesday.