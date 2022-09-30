Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following:

Attempted-First-Degree Murder

Attempted Armed Robbery

Home Invasion

Domestic Abuse Battery (Strangulation)

Grambling PD is asking anyone with information on Stringfellow’s location to call GPD at (318)247-3771 or Crime Stoppers of Lincoln Parish at (318) 255-1111.