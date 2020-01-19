Grambling man is dead after being shot at party venue in Ruston

RUSTON, LA (01/19/20)– The Ruston Police Department says on January 19, 2020, they received a report of a person being shot inside of a party venue on West Mississippi Avenue in Ruston at approximately 12:08 AM. Upon the arrival of officers from the Uniform Patrol Division, a large, chaotic crowd was observed trying to exit the venue. Patrol officers located a black male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Jeffery D Early of Grambling. Medics from the Ruston Fire Department responded and transported Early to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The Ruston Police Department says this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish by calling 318-255-1111 or text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message.”