GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed.

“This has been a long time coming. This is the first brand new project in our community over 70 years, so everybody is excited,” said executive director, Gordan Ford. “We are just glad to see that it is finally almost here.”

The desegregation case forced Lincoln Prep to relocate to a temporary building for almost two years. Ford says this gave them time to find a big enough property that will hold double the size of students.

The $45 million new campus, located on West Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, is funded by state revenue bonds and will include several features.

“We are going to have an in-school clinic here,” said Ford. This is one of the first schools in the state that’s built under the new guidelines that requires a tornado shelter in the school, so our school cafeteria is a full tornado shelter.”

A football stadium, baseball and softball fields are also some anticipated features. Ford says he hopes students finally get to be part of the home sports games.

“Cedar Creek School stepped up, so we know we are going to have at least one home game this year in the parish where our kids will have a homecoming,” explained Ford. “That’s the downside this year. The upside is because the football contracts run for two years, then we will have our brand new stadium next year, and we will have eight, maybe nine home games.”

The new campus is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2022. Ford says every student is welcomed.

“We welcome every single body. We have kids right now from eight different parishes. They are students of all different races, colors, and creeds. We are an open enrollment school.”