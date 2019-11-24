Grambling hosts first STEMfest

GRAMBLING, La. (11/23/2019)– Students in Grambling had a chance to experiment with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
It was all part of the first stem-fest that was held at the assembly center earlier today.
Kids from k-12 attended to get a hands-on experience on what stem is all about.
They created their own experiments and learned about some projects that have been made through the program by older students.
STEM is a program that helps students prepare for the future and meet the demands of the dynamic and evolving workforce.
