Grambling family needs help getting to Los Angeles after father, brother, son gunned down

(01/21/20) Reshon Ford is dealing with a broken heart that spans across a 1700 mile distance after hearing about the death of her brother, 38 year old Gregory Reed. He was a head chef at a Cheesecake Factor in Santa Monica, California, attending a vigil for a friend when things turned for the worst, he became the victim of a drive-by shooting.

“He got shot 4 times in his back, once in his face, and once in his neck” says Ford.

He leaves behind countless family members, including Ford and his niece, Ford’s daughter, who had a strong bond despite the distance.

“Me and my daughter we went to California this past summer, and we stayed for two months and that was my daughter’s first time actually seeing him. There bond is so tight it reminds me of me and him because wherever I went he was right there with me” says Ford.

This could not have come at a worse time for Ford’s family, as she has been dealing with multiple health issues.

“Back in December of 2013 I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, In February of 2015, I wound up getting ovarian cancer, In April of 2015 I got cervical cancer, In October of 2017, I wound up getting Leukemia. In October of 2019, I just got diagnosed with bone cancer” says Ford.

They now need help to properly lay their brother to rest, starting with plane tickets while welcoming more.

“Anything that’s over 650 is going to go towards the burial of my brother because he didn’t have any life insurance or any burial insurance and it’s putting a strain on my family” says Ford.

If you would like to help out you can go to the family’s GoFundMe page, it can be found at this link. You can also pay through Cash App, their username is $CaliSmiley.

