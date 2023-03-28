METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Two of East Jefferson Parish’s handful of public high schools will be closing their doors next school year.

At a special school board meeting Monday evening, leaders heard from consulting group Meyers Engineering/MGT Consulting regarding the school system’s 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan.

Under that plan, a JP Schools spokesperson says seven schools, including Grace King High School in Metairie, could be consolidated if approved. Here’s what was recommended:

Grace King High School students will be absorbed into Bonnabel High School and Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students will be absorbed into Marrero Middle School and Livaudais Middle School

G.T. Woods Elementary students will be absorbed into Bissonet Plaza Elementary School and Tom Benson School

Helen Cox High School students will be absorbed into John Ehret High School, LW Higgins High School, and West Jefferson High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will be absorbed into Judge Lionel Collins Elementary, Isaac Joseph Elementary, and Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will be absorbed into Cherbonnier Elementary and Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Washington Elementary students will be absorbed into Bunche Elementary

Despite Grace King being on the list to consolidate, supposedly due to low enrollment, JP Schools says the building won’t close for good. Instead, the property will reopen as Haynes Academy. A similar plan to move Thomas Jefferson Academy to Gretna Middle School was also proposed.

The spokesperson also says plans could be in the works to build three new campuses in Jefferson Parish:

At Bunche Elementary

At St. Ville Elementary

Revamping C.T. Janet Elementary (currently PK-5) into a new PK-8th grade school

“This plan expands opportunities for kids, addresses staffing shortages and aging facilities, and stabilizes our financial future,” said School Board President Ralph Brandt. “This plan allows us to give our students the 21st-century education they deserve.”

We’re told the plan will go into effect beginning next school year. Teachers, parents, and community members can click here fore more information.

