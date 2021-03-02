Governors announce changes to COVID-19 restrictions; Louisiana to move to Phase 3 while Texas removes mask mandate

OUACHITA PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced at his press conference today that the state will be moving into phase 3 starting tomorrow and going for the next 28 days. This comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott rescinded the mask mandate in Texas, completely.

“We’re going to be moving to phase three and it will look very similar to the previous phase three we were in the early part of the fall,” said Governor John Bel Edwards, (D) LA.

Governor Edwards isn’t the only governor who made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon

“I’m issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the other executive orders. Effective next Wednesday–all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the mask mandate,” said Governor Greg Abbott, (R) TX.

Governor Greg Abbott in Texas says in their state, over 5 million vaccines have already been administered, and by next Wednesday over 7 million will be administered. In Mississippi, a similar situation to Texas.

“This new order removes all of our county mask mandates and allows businesses to operate at full capacity without state-imposed rules or restrictions,” said Governor Tate Reeves, (R) MS.

Governor Tate Reeves says if a business chooses to implement any precaution, they are still allowed to do so. Governor Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas also making an announcement Tuesday, saying, “I’m expanding the 1B group effective today to include food manufacturing workers that include meat and processing workers or roughly 49,000 Arkansans in these groups,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson, (R) AR.