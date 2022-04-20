JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act, into law on Tuesday, April 19.

The legislation creates the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, and the legislature has appropriated $10 million for the fund.

“Mississippi is the most beautiful state in the nation. From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, we have been abundantly blessed by the Lord with a tremendous wealth of natural beauty,” said Reeves. “This massive new resource will offer protections for our land that will pay dividends for years to come. We will ensure that we pass on the rich and beautiful natural heritage of Mississippi to our children and grandchildren.”

A newly created board will shepherd this investment and review the direction of this money into projects and programs that will facilitate care for parks and rivers all across the state.

This money could be used to improve recreation and trails, restore public waters and lands, expand conservation education, enhance privately owned agricultural lands and forests, and protect the wetlands, forests, grasslands, and other unique habitats.