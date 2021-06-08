Governor signs bill to rename overpass in honor of slain Louisiana police officer

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill that will allow for the renaming of an overpass in Mandeville to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The overpass is located at the intersection of Highways 22 and 190. It will be renamed the “Captain Vincent N. Liberto, Jr., Memorial Overpass.”

In September of 2019, Liberto was shot and killed by a suspect during a car chase. The shooting happened along an access road near the overpass.

Since then, the Mandeville Police Department and Liberto’s family have looked for ways to create a permanent memorial to him. Previously, the community came together to create a temporary memorial that has since been removed.