Governor signs bill protecting Louisiana restaurants from coronavirus lawsuits

by: KLFY Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed legislation Monday that gives Louisiana restaurants protection from litigation stemming from someone being diagnosed with coronavirus after eating at their establishment.

Under the law, restaurant owners are protected against lawsuits stemming from coronavirus exposure.

The bill, SB 508 proposed by State Sen. Patrick McMath (R-Covington), protects restaurants that offer dine-in, take out and drive-thru.

There are some exceptions for negligence.

