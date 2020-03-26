Governor: Mississippi not ‘dictator’ on limits during Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s rejecting “dictator models like China” to strictly control people’s movements to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mississippi reported four new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to five. But, testing remains limited, so it’s unclear whether the outbreak has caused other deaths without being identified as the reason.

Reeves issued an executive order Tuesday telling restaurants to close their dining rooms.

Several other governors have issued stay-at-home orders, but Reeves hasn’t.

Some cities and counties in Mississippi are setting their own restrictions, including curfews.

