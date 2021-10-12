Governor John Bel Edwards Visits Monroe

A special day here in northeast Louisiana as Governor John Bel Edwards was in Monroe this afternoon.

The governor discussing topics from new infrastructure projects here in the area as well as how the state has been doing with its COVID-19 numbers.

This has been a bit of a rarity for Governor Edwards to be doing public events since the latest COVID-19 surge but says he has never missed a Monroe chamber of commerce event.

“”First of all, I always love coming to Monroe. I don’t believe since I have been Governor, I have missed any of these Chamber of Commerce events and I was really happy to come back and really there were several things that could have kept me from coming back, one of them being that we haven’t had another hurricane, thank goodness, from last year’s hurricane.” Edwards told Your Weather Station.

“”With respect to this fourth surge, this Delta surge, we have made tremendous progress over the last few weeks, so I have not only had the time to get out of Baton Rouge but have felt more comfortable coming out in the settings like we had today.” Edwards continued about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Edwards discussed how new infrastructure projects will help benefit the area,

“We have got some major projects that we have been working on for a while, whether it’s Kansas lane or the 18-million-dollar expansion we are going to do on I-20 here in Monroe and there’s so many more projects that are coming as well. Pretty soon we are going to go out on Arkansas road and do a ribbon cutting and maybe a groundbreaking because I think there is another stretch out there.”

The Governor was also at the University of Louisiana-Monroe a little earlier in the day speaking with some of the students and talking to faculty and the president during the day as well.