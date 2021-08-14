Governor John Bel Edwards congratulates nearly a million Louisianans who took their Shot at a Million and announces the grand prize winner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards thanks nearly a million Louisianans for participating in the Shot at a Million and announces the grand prize winner of the COVID-19 lottery.

Governor Edwards announced that 63-year-old Janet Mann was the winner of the COVID-19 campaign. Mann, a retired school teacher from Bossier City, was awarded $1 million dollars for the grand prize.

According to the Louisiana Governor, a total of 902,758 Louisiana residents received their vaccinations against COVID-19.