RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edward attended the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon to deliver insight and networking opportunities with state and regional business leaders on Wednesday, October 2023.

Governor Edwards highlighted the continued progress around the state.

He stated that the Budget Stabilization Funds is at $974 million. He says this has been the highest it has ever been in the state.

Edwards also discussed that the largest amount of state general funds was invested in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure improvements.

“Ten percent of our surpluses went there, and, in addition, we put more there throughout,” the Governor said.

Other topics included economic development, public transportation and education.

“The high rate of education along this corridor really is the key. When I meet CEOs, more and more, they are investing their dollars,” Edwards explained.

Governor Edwards will remain in office until January 8, 2024.

He said he is planning on staying with family while he awaits for his grandson to be born in early 2024.