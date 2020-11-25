Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana’s move back to Phase 2; Revised restrictions for businesses

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Tuesday in a press conference that started off explaining that Louisiana has more COVID-19 cases per capita than the national average. The move to go back to phase 2 comes as our numbers have grown immensely just over the last 10 days.

With revised phase 2, restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos, malls and other nonessential businesses will move from 75% of their occupancy rate to 50%.

Crowds at churches will be capped at 75% of their capacity.

Bars will be limited to takeout, delivery, and outside seating unless the parish has a low percentage of positive COVID-19 cases, in which then indoor drinking would be allowed.

High school football game crowd sizes will also shrink to 25%.

Governor Edwards says he’s hopeful for Louisiana to move past the pandemic, but it’s going to take everyone working together to end the virus.

“While we have every hope and expectation we will flatten the curve again, we are in for a rough patch. The degree to which we flatten the curve and in fact whether or not we’re successful is gonna depend upon what every Louisianan does,” said Governor John Bel Edwards, (D), LA.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis also commenting on the move to phase 2.

“I have one rule in my house, that’s respectful right and in the same way, I think the public–let’s be respectful of one another. Let’s do the things we can do so we can get back to phase three potentially fingers crossed phase four and businesses and families can get back to some form of normal again,” said Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe.

Ellis says he is going to do everything he can to work with our local bars and restaurants to comply with the guidelines and safely operate.