Governor Hutchinson authorizes $8.24 Million to Arkansas counties for voting equipment, maintenance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (8/1/19) Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced $8.24 million was provided this week to the Secretary of State’s Office to allow Arkansas counties to improve voting equipment, programming, and maintenance. The funds were transferred from the Property Tax Relief Fund to the Secretary of State’s Office, which will issue the funds through the County Voting System Grant Fund.

The funds are provided as a result of Act 808 of 2019. The Act, which increased the Homestead Property Tax Credit to $375, also required this one-time transfer if adequate funds were in place. If the Property Tax Relief Fund exceeded the amount required for distribution the following year by at least $8.24 million, the transfer was to be made on or after July 1.

“In the November 2018 general election, 54 Arkansas counties offered new, improved voting equipment,” said Governor Hutchinson. “Through this significant commitment to the Secretary of State’s Office, there will be increased resources to provide up-to-date, secure voting equipment in our elections.”

There are approximately 1.78 million registered voters in Arkansas.

