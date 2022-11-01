LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2022, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the Centers approved Arkansas’s request for the Life360 HOMES amendment of Medicare and Medicaid Services. ARHOME replaced Arkansas Works earlier this year, offering health care coverage for eligible Arkansans.

According to a release, Life 360 HOMES will address challenges, including individuals with high-risk pregnancies, individuals in rural areas with serious mental illness (SMI) and substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses, and young adults identified as most at risk for long-term poverty and poor health outcomes.

These Life360 HOMEs are a critical component of the ARHOME program, and the additional services and supports that they will make available to Arkansans across this state have the potential to make a profound impact on the health of our citizens. Thank you to our federal partners and the teams at the Arkansas Department of Human Services for making this program a reality. I am eager to see the positive outcomes it will bring when it is fully implemented. Governor Asa Hutchinson

The Life 360 Homes amendment will ensure that targeted clients have the proper medical and nonmedical connections in their communities. It also provides support for hospitals, especially in rural areas.

For more information on the ARHOME Life360s, visit ar.gov/life360.