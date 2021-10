Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, October 6, 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards will participate in a panel discussion about climate change. Governor Edwards will also speak to the media before receiving his flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot at Baton Rouge General.

The panel discussion will began at 12:30 PM.