Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to talk about Louisiana’s response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

About three weeks ago, Edwards reinstated the mask mandate for Louisianans who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The briefing will be streamed live here at myarklamiss.com and on our Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m..