Governor Edwards responds to nursing home death investigation in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in southern Louisiana after four nursing home residents died after being evacuated prior to Hurricane Ida.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the residents were transported to a facility in Independence prior to Sunday’s catastrophic storm.

NEWS ALERT: LDH has been alerted to 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish on Aug 27 ahead of #HurricaneIda. Three of these deaths have been classified as storm-related by the coroner. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 2, 2021

LDH reports that after Hurricane Ida made landfall, reports were made concerning deteriorating conditions at the facility. Investigators visited the site on Tuesday but were expelled from the property, preventing them from conducting a full assessment of the facility.

While three of the deaths have been determined to be storm-related, definitive causes of death have not yet been determined.

Multiple ambulances are staged and moving nursing home patients out of Waterbury Co. in Independence, Louisiana. LDH reported four people died after being evacuated here for Hurricane Ida. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/yQ1qhrhDw7 — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) September 2, 2021

Waterbury Companies, Inc is essentially a large warehouse where nursing home patients were being house for Hurricane Ida. The facility is being evacuated after complaints to LDH. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/PDtXa2un9m — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) September 2, 2021

The health department says it has significant concerns about the facility.

In regards to the investigation, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller issued the following statement:

“This is very upsetting news. As soon as the Town of Independence notified our office, we reached out to the facility in question and notified all the appropriate state agencies. We have provided every resource that we could to alleviate and reduce this catastrophe. Our hearts are breaking for the families impacted by this avoidable tragedy.”

While later in the day, Governor John Bel Edwards also delivered comments on the investigation.

“I also grieved today about the situation that happened in Independence, in Tangipahoa Parish, with some of our most vulnerable citizens in the State of Louisiana. I have been notified of four deaths among the nursing home residents who have been evacuated to a facility on Friday here in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of the hurricane. Three of those deaths were classified as storm-related by the coroner. And they involved a 59-year-old female from Harvey, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Houma.”

Efforts are being made to find safe arrangements for more than 800 nursing home patients affected by Hurricane Ida. Residents were evacuated from the following nursing home facilities in southern Louisiana:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

LDH reports that unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision when and where to evacuate. In less than 24 hours, 721 residents had been rescued from the Tangipahoa Parish facility, including 12 people who required hospitalization.

Patients continue to be moved out of the facility in Independence. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/b5JBKdOawg — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) September 2, 2021

Efforts are underway to relocate the remaining patients.

The health department assures the public that action will be taken against the nursing home facility.