WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and gave an update on the State’s response to Covid-19.

He spoke about the rise in cases we’re seeing from the Omicron variant since recently the first death connected to the variant happened in Texas.

At the conference, Governor Edwards said there has been an increase in Omicron cases during the last few weeks, but hospitalizations still remain low, which he says is a good thing.

Edwards said the Omicron variant statewide positivity right now is only 9.3 percent, and cases they have been seeing are generally more mild than the other variants.

However, he did say everyone should get vaccinated and boosted because we’re still seeing Covid cases.

Statewide we’re seeing 1,372 new Covid cases since June 1, that’s according to the Department of Health.

“So, please take advantage of Boosters when you are able to do that. Especially when you have an increased percentage positivity like we have right now. And of course these are the Omicron variants that are extremely contagious,” Edwards explained.

Edwards hopes that we will plateau in the next couple of weeks, stating that Louisiana is behind larger cities in the U.S. which are currently seeing a plateau in cases and percent positivity.