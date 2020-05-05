Governor announces lifting out-of-state recreational travel restrictions for areas not considered hot spots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon restrictions are lifted for recreational travelers from non-hot spot states.

Hot spot areas are considered New York, New Orleans, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The governor said it is advised for people who travel to the areas that are considered hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Governor Hutchinson said the objective of the lifting the out-of state travel restrictions is to allow hotels and lodges to extend occupancy to travelers from neighboring states.

Stacy Hurst, Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said Tuesday that the hotel and lodging industry has strong protocols in place.

Hurst also said her department will change the state parks lodging to include out-of-state travelers.

