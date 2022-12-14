UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Governor John Bel Edwards arrived at the Farmerville Recreation Center to meet with local officials to discuss the assistance needed in those impacted areas.

Although he did declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 13, he said he won’t anticipate that there will be a federal declaration.

“We are not likely to meet the monetary threshold in damage that is necessary to trigger that and to trigger federal resources. Having said that, my declaration means that all state agencies will be assisting all local governments to make sure that we can respond to recover from this disaster.”

Those resources include working on a temporary housing solution for local families who are completely homeless.

“We have resources available like travel trailers that we already own and that we can move. All that is going to be available. I’ll be meeting with the commissioner of administration and legislators, so that we are going to look at the balance in the fund and make sure that if we need more money we will put more money in.”

When asked about receiving federal disaster assistance, Edwards said it’s not clear if they would meet the threshold, which for the state is $8.2 million. He said he is currently having conversations with FEMA and the White House.

“The way the damage is playing out is not clear to me that we are going to meet thresholder. But, any parish is going to get help from public assistance. It has to meet its own individual threshold, and so we just have to work a way through all of that.”

Governor Edwards also said he will be making more announcements throughout the next few days.

He is also asking people to self-report home damage to damage.la.gov in order to know where your home was, and the amount of damage sustained.