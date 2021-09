Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted to bring flash flooding and heavy rains to the state.

Areas that were affected by Hurricane Ida could see impact from this tropical storm.

As of today, approximately 130,478 power outages are in Southeast Louisiana due to the destruction of Hurricane Ida.