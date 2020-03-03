Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses coronavirus and what it means for Louisiana

OUACHITA PARISH, La (03/02/20) — Governor John Bel Edwards wants to make sure people know that even though the coronavirus is going around, it’s still flu season and your chances of catching the flu are way higher than the coronavirus.

He says the Center for Disease Control expects community spread of the coronavirus in certain regions of the country, but the immediate threat in Louisiana remains low.

“Coronavirus is responsible for 10-20% of the common colds that you get, but this is a new strain. That’s why they call it the novel coronavirus,” said John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana.

Edwards says over the last 15 years, Louisiana has been working on pandemic preparedness in the event an outbreak strikes the state. He is also making sure the public knows how to identify a confirmed case in the state.

“When it comes to confirmed cases in Louisiana, if you’ve not heard it from the Department of Health, it is not real. Period,” said Edwards.

Edwards says residents can expect transparency should the virus make it to Louisiana.

“When we do have a case, presumptively when someone is positive on a test, and by the way, we do believe it’s a matter of when and not if that this will happen, my administration is going to announce that,” said Edwards.

The CDC says the coronavirus spread the same way as the flu, so to prevent that it’s important to keep up hand washing, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing at all times, and don’t go to work or other events if you think you might be sick.

If you have any of these symptoms and you’ve traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea in the last 14 days, contact a doctor.

“I do want to say that there is no need to panic. In fact, that’s exactly the wrong thing to do, but we should all take this seriously, prepare yourself for this and arm yourself with the facts,” said Edwards.

