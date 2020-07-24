Gov imposes bar restrictions due to ‘drunk, careless folks’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi governor is setting new restrictions on bars and social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Right now, bars and restaurants can be open in the state if they serve only 50% of capacity. Under the new rules, they can still be open at 50% and people will need to be seated to order alcohol. Additionally, there will be an 11 p.m. cut off for alcohol sales. Statewide, crowds will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors. Six additional counties — Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston and Yalobusha — were added to the list of counties where people must wear masks in public.
