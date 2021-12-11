Gov. Hutchinson tours destruction after tornadoes rip through NE Arkansas

MONETTE, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says two people were killed in northeastern Arkansas when tornadoes struck several states in the region.

Hutchinson said Saturday in Monette that one person at Monette Manor nursing home in Monette and a person inside a Dollar General store in Leachville died as twisters struck the area about 140 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The storms also hit a candle factory in Kentucky and an Amazon facility in Illinois.

Hutchinson said it is “remarkable” that more people were not killed, noting that Kentucky’s governor has said the death toll in that state may surpass 100.