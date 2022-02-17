LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas had fallen below 1,000 for the first time since early last month.

The new data shared by Hutchinson from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the current number of hospitalizations as 931, down 73 from the previous day. There was also a drop in patients on ventilators, falling 13 to 142.

There were 1,149 new cases of the virus reported Thursday, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 811,669. The state currently has 12,484 active cases of COVID-19, a drop of 482 from the previous day.

Hutchinson added that while it was good to see the decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals, he was still saddened to report 45 additional deaths to the state count, which now rests at 10,235.

Health officials did offer a breakdown of the most recently reported deaths, which showed that out of 619 deaths in the last month, 467 of them, 75.4%, were people 65 years of age or older.

The governor pointed out the uptick in vaccinations seen in the state, noting that over the last 24 hours there had been 4,019 doses administered. The number of fully vaccinated Arkansas residents climbed to 1,560,933, with another 370,506 having partial immunity.

Hutchinson noted that there will no longer be a daily report of COVID-19 case numbers released by his office, noting the benchmark passed with hospitalizations dropping below 1,000. He did note that the numbers will still be updated daily on the ADH COVID-19 dashboard.

The governor also weighed in on the issue in the Canadian capital of Ottawa where a convoy of tractor-trailer drivers have been protesting for days and shutting down the city. Hutchinson restated his opposition to the mandates required by drivers crossing the U.S.-Canadian border and said he sent letters to both Pres. Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraging them to let the private sector set its own mandate rules.

OTHER NEWS

Hutchinson kicked off the briefing with the announcement of a new commission on the status of women in Arkansas. The commission will be led by Alison Williams, the governor’s chief of staff, who will be joined by 14 other commissioners, including Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson.

It will focus on studying labor force participation by women in the state, especially in STEM careers, as well as examine barriers to getting women into the workforce. It will compile the findings into recommendations and a final report that will be presented to the governor in December.

The governor also announced a 2% cost of living adjustment for state employees. Hutchinson said state economic indicators gave him the confidence to make this move, which will go into effect in paychecks starting February 25.

He noted that these pay increases were being issued in response to the record levels of inflation being seen in the U.S. and that the adjustments were not in lieu of merit raises for employees. The governor did not have a total for the number of state employees affected by this increase, and there was not a total cost announced for the adjustment.

Hutchinson also announced a new boost in funding for the Arkansas School of the Deaf and Arkansas School of the Blind. The $6 million will come from discretionary funds and will be used to improve the water and power service to the schools, as well as pay for a new health services building to be shared by the schools.