LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that he will not accept the full amount of the second payment for rental assistance for Arkansas.

Hutchinson told reporters during a “pad and pen” session at the state capitol that he signed a letter to the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stating his intent.

The governor said Arkansas still has $6.7 million remaining from the first round of money the state received and that it has been offered $146 million of additional funding.

Hutchison said Arkansas doesn’t need all of that money, though, and that he is proposing using a portion for housing stability efforts, with the groups Our House and Restore Hope helping with this effort.

The governor also announced that Arkansas will have a $1 billion surplus by June, saying there are several options to use the money, including funding for broadband development, tax relief for Arkansans and school facilities in the state.