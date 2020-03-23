Gov. Edwards to hold live broadcast about COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a live state-wide broadcast to discuss Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Edwards, along with health experts and members of his administration, will go live on Monday, March 23 from 7-8 pm. You’ll be able to watch the broadcast on-air on KTVE, on Facebook, and right here on this article.

We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis. Some of the information will be new and some will reiterate what we have shared before and all of it will help further underscore the seriousness of this outbreak, what we can all do to help reduce the spread and the resources available to help our communities, our people and our businesses. I’m grateful to LPB and the television and radio stations statewide who are using their platforms to help educate our citizens and make our state as safe as possible. We will get through this by working together and heading the necessary precautions. Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Topics of discussion will include:

The latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana

Understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity

Resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced

How the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding

Resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the panel to: lpb.org/questions.