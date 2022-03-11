BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver his seventh address on March 14 at 1:00 P.M. to kickoff Louisiana’s Regular Legislative Session.

This year, the governor will be returning to the State Capitol for his speech. Last year his speech was held outside on Southern University’s campus due to COVID concerns. He is expected to talk about recovery efforts from the pandemic, hurricanes, the two-year anniversary of Louisiana’s first COVID death and how “Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID”.

He will also discuss his legislative agenda.

We will be streaming the address live right here on the myarklamiss.com website and the MyArkLaMiss Facebook Page.