UPDATE: Federal judge upholds restrictions on Louisiana bars, Gov. Edwards issues statement

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD)(8-17-20 4:42 PM) — On Monday, Judge Martin L.C. Feldman in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana upheld restrictions on bars in the state put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Edwards, who testified in federal court on Monday, issued the following statement after the ruling.

“I am pleased that Judge Feldman upheld bar restrictions, which is one of the critical mitigation measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana to protect and save lives. The evidence is clear that mask mandates and closing on-site consumption at bars work, and more than a month after implementing both measures in Louisiana the data shows they are working.”

“My orders are consistent with my authority and also with recommendations of public health experts and President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, which puts Louisiana in the “red zone” for new cases and “yellow zone” for testing positivity rates and recommends bar closures as part of the strategy to slow the spread of this illness. We have already lost more than 4,400 Louisianans to this illness, and we must take every action we can to fight for the health of our state. I know these orders are hard on business owners, and I did not undertake them lightly. However, they offer the best shot for us to be able to open as much of our economy as possible while still keeping the ability to provide life-saving health care in our hospitals.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) (8-17-20 11:34 AM) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify in federal court this afternoon as part of a lawsuit about his order closing bars and its effectiveness in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. Data indicates Louisiana’s case growth has slowed in the weeks since the Governor’s order that closed bars, mandated face masks, and limited the size of social gatherings.

Louisiana has more than 137,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the largest growth in people ages 18 to 29. Nearly 20 percent of known outbreaks that have been traced by the Louisiana Department of Health have been linked to bars, despite the fact that these businesses were closed for many weeks. The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends bar closures for states like Louisiana that are in the “red zone” for new cases and test positivity.

The hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, presided over by Judge Robert R. Summerhays.