Gov. Edwards signs ten more bills into law after 2021 Regular Legislative session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards signed another 10 bills passed in the regular legislative session.

The following is a list of the bills signed in to law on June 24, 2021:

  1. ACT 449—HB 7 Provides for a sales and use tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers.  
  2. ACT 450—HB 172 Provides for Medicaid coverage of dental care for certain adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
  3. ACT 451—HB 430 Provides relative to the officer’s bill of rights.
  4. ACT 452—HB 446 Creates and provides for the office of the state Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator within the division of administration.
  5. ACT 453—HB 678 Provides for the Louisiana work opportunity tax credit.
  6. ACT 454—HB 680 Establishes the Louisiana Youth Jobs Tax Credit Program.
  7. ACT 455—HB 705 Provides relative to the misclassification of employees and a criteria for the classification of employees.
  8. ACT 456—SB 86 Requires the governing authority of each public school to develop and adopt policies for the installation and operation of video cameras in certain classrooms.
  9. ACT 457—SB 148 Establishes the M.J. Foster Promise Program.
  10. ACT 458—SB 214 Provides relative to individual graduation plans and high school curriculum options.

