Gov. Edwards signs ten more bills into law after 2021 Regular Legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards signed another 10 bills passed in the regular legislative session.
The following is a list of the bills signed in to law on June 24, 2021:
- ACT 449—HB 7 Provides for a sales and use tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers.
- ACT 450—HB 172 Provides for Medicaid coverage of dental care for certain adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
- ACT 451—HB 430 Provides relative to the officer’s bill of rights.
- ACT 452—HB 446 Creates and provides for the office of the state Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator within the division of administration.
- ACT 453—HB 678 Provides for the Louisiana work opportunity tax credit.
- ACT 454—HB 680 Establishes the Louisiana Youth Jobs Tax Credit Program.
- ACT 455—HB 705 Provides relative to the misclassification of employees and a criteria for the classification of employees.
- ACT 456—SB 86 Requires the governing authority of each public school to develop and adopt policies for the installation and operation of video cameras in certain classrooms.
- ACT 457—SB 148 Establishes the M.J. Foster Promise Program.
- ACT 458—SB 214 Provides relative to individual graduation plans and high school curriculum options.