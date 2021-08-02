Gov. Edwards reinstates indoors mask mandate statewide

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) – During a press conference earlier today, the governor temporarily reinstated the mask mandate. It will start this Wednesday 4th and stay in place until September 1st.

As covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana threatening the ability to serve the community during this surge, Governor Edwards is urging all Louisiana residents to mask up regardless of their vaccination status.

The new mask mandate will apply to all people of ages 5 and older both indoors and out in public spaces. Now local residents are sharing their thoughts about it.

“He’s doing everything he can to help the state of Louisiana. and I respect the governor’s mandate, and I think everyone should wear a mask. at the end of the day it is not about politics, but it’s about saving lives.” Says a local resident, Steve Gentry.

“Is for everybody’s safety. in every country the numbers are increasing again. so it’s for your safety and everybody’s safety it’s better if you wear a mask.” Says another local resident, Cenk Ozenker.

But not everyone shares the same opinion

“I feel like if it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go, and I don’t need to wear a mask. it;;s okay, i believe in god and i believe god is gonna save me, so.” Says another resident, Zana Cruz.

This mask mandate for the state of Louisiana will start this Wednesday 4th and will go through September 1st. However, it could be extended depending on the number of covid-19 cases.