Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on the Selection of Dr. Cade Brumley as Louisiana’s New Education Superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s selection of Dr. Cade Brumley as the new superintendent of Louisiana’s K-12 schools which serve 720,000 students statewide.

“The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made an important decision today with the selection of the new state superintendent of education,” said Gov. Edwards. “First, I want to congratulate him. With Dr. Brumley at the helm, the Department of Education will continue efforts to improve student achievement and to provide high quality education for all Louisiana students. Cade has a record of success as a teacher, coach, principal and as a superintendent of two districts, Desoto and Jefferson parishes. What I know and appreciate about Cade is that as a leader he has a record of being inclusive. He has a seat at the table for everyone as he seeks and listens to input from all stakeholders. I look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to advance education in Louisiana. While the current public health emergency has certainly made our mission more difficult, education has never been more important.”

“BESE is to be commended for the transparent search it conducted for the new state superintendent. Despite the challenges faced because of COVID-19, the board was able to conduct a search and follow the timeline it had created pre-virus. I commend everyone who applied and especially the other finalists as going through the selection process is never easy.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.