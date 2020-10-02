Gov. Edwards issues statement on extending the 2020 Census deadline

BATON ROUGE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement on the extension of the U.S. 2020 Census filing deadline until October 31.

“We are excited that many more people now have time to complete their census form, if they have not done so already, “ said Gov. Edwards. “It’s very important that everyone in every household be counted, from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

You can find out information and file by clicking here.