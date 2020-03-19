Gov. Edwards is holding a news conference on the coronavirus at approximately 12:30 p.m.
@LouisianaGov will hold a news conference to give an update on #COVID19 in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/HVAxtM08BF— Jonah M. Gilmore, M.A. (@JonahMGilmore) March 18, 2020
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Senate pushes toward vote on coronavirus relief bill
- Families find alternative ways to visit loved ones in nursing home facilities
- Gov. Edwards holding news conference on the coronavirus at GOHSEP
- CORONAVIRUS: Local Visitors Bureau says it’s important to support local restaurants
- Monroe bar speaks out about the impact COVID-19 has on finances and staff