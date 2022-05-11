BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mental Health Awareness Month has been during May in the United States since 1949.

It was implemented to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness.

Governor John Bel Edwards, on Wednesday, encouraged Louisianans to take steps to care for their mental health by utilizing local resources.

In a social media post, he pointed to the pandemic and natural disasters as underlying factors in the triggering of certain symptoms related to mental health.

The post said, “Navigating consecutive natural disasters and two years of a pandemic can take a toll. It’s just as important to take care of your mental health as it is to take care of your physical health.”

The post went on to detail several sources of mental health assistance that are available in Louisiana, which are:

-Keep Calm Hotline: 1-866-310-7977

-Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line: 1-833-333-1132

-Crisis Text Line: Text ‘REACHOUT’ to 741741

-National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255



Click here for additional mental health resources.