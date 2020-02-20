Gov. Edwards discusses coastal priorities in second term during press conference

Saving Louisiana’s coastline has been a priority for Governor John Bel Edwards with major projects being approved recently and on Thursday morning he will discuss what’s he looking to do in the next four years.

Edwards will be joined with federal officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several state officials from various agencies including the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Transportation and Development.

Earlier this month, the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council approved $130 million to feed Mississippi River waters back into the Maurepas Swamp after nearby levees took away the swamp’s access to key nutrients.

Back in August, almost $2.5 million was awarded to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to help restore marshes, build terraces, and rebuild ridge habitats along the coast.

Nearly 1,500 acres of marsh-land will be created or sustained from that grant.

The press conference will start 10 a.m. at the LSU Center for River Studies.