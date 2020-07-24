Gov. Edwards Announces Resignation of ATC Commissioner Juana Lombard

BATON ROUGE (07-24-2020)— Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) Commissioner Juana Lombard has resigned from her position in order to run for Magistrate for the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in the upcoming November 3rdelection. Her resignation becomes effective immediately. Gov. Edwards has appointed Ernest Legier to serve as acting ATC commissioner. Legier has served as Lombard’s chief of staff since 2016.

“I want to thank Commissioner Lombard for her dedicated service to our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “Since I first took office, she has been an integral part of my administration not only helping to regulate the alcohol and tobacco industries throughout the state but also creating the Human Trafficking Task Force within ATC to address this heinous problem impacting our state and nation. I wish her well in her election and have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Legier’s ability to continue successfully leading this agency. I look forward to working with him.”

Click here to read Comm. Lombard’s resignation letter.

Click here for Ernest Legier’s bio.

